Kansas State pauses COVID-19 vaccine requirements

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Kansas State University announced that the university will pause the COVID-19 vaccine mandate following a federal judge in Georgia blocked President Joe Biden’s executive order requiring the vaccine for federal employees.

The judge’s action puts a hiatus on the mandate for all states, including Kansas.

The university said it will continue to motor the situation and provide updates on the vaccine requirements.

The health and safety of our faculty, staff and students remains our top priority. I wish to thank everyone in the K-State community who is vaccinated. We encourage people to get vaccinated if they have not done so already. Vaccines are free and widely available. They have been proven safe after millions of inoculations and continue to offer strong protection against COVID-19. President of Kansas State University, Richard B. Myers

K-State joins the University of Kansas in pausing the vaccine mandate.

AdventHealth halted the requirement last week.