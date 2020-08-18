Kansas State sets reduced capacity for football games, Mizzou releases COVID-19 guidelines

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Bill Snyder Family Stadium won’t be anywhere close to packed this fall, but some Kansas State fans will be allowed to watch Kansas State Wildcats football from the stands this season.

The Riley County Commission gave approval for K-State to open the stadium at 25% capacity, and all fans must wear face coverings. Tailgating won’t be allowed, but for the first time ever, alcoholic drinks will be sold throughout the stadium and at general concession stands, with an aim to keep lines short.

New ticket options will be unveiled later this week, but not all football fans are buying into the idea of tackling the in-person experience.



“I think it’s a bad idea, all in all. I mean, you’re still going to be able to watch football, but it’s definitely a risk for you going to the football games where you are at a higher risk of catching it (COVID-19). But at the same time, you’re also outdoors, you’re probably going to be required to a mask,” Isiah Rowland said.

Others are on board and ready to cheer with other fans.



“With everything that’s going on with the negativity, we need football. We need to be able to get out and do stuff and cheer and the camaraderie, even if it is six feet apart, still be able to look at a buddy, you know, and cheer on and drink a beer, or whatever. We need that,” Ben Davis said.

The University of Missouri is still waiting to release its final plan on athletics – but did send out new rules for students and staff in Columbia.



Anyone testing positive for COVID-19 must tell the school, under new guidance issued Monday.



In fact, they’re supposed to report their COVID test in less than four hours after getting it in order to help contact tracers. The university is also banning any event with more than 20 people. The rule applies to any gathering lasting longer than 15 minutes, on or off campus, outside a classroom.