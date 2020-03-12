Kansas State suspends all in-person classes to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 after spring break

MANHATTAN — Kansas State University announced Thursday that they are suspending all in-person classes from March 16 to 20 to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 after spring break.

According to a news release from the university, classes will resume March 23, but those classes will be remote.

School officials said current online courses will continue as scheduled.

This decision impacts all K-State campuses, according to the news release. But officials did say all campuses will remain open.

“Right now, the K-State community is dispersed throughout the nation and globe during spring break,” K-State president Richard Myers said in a news release Thursday. “When everyone returns, it could increase the risk of the spread of the novel coronavirus. There are prudent steps we can take to mitigate this risk and protect our campuses and local communities.”

Myers encouraged students to travel home and remain home during this time.

According to the news release, residence halls will reopen at 1 p.m. on Sunday, March 15, for students who cannot remain at their permanent homes.

School officials warned that some university and student services may be limited or reduced.

Parents and students with specific questions can email covid19@k-state.edu.