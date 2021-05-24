Kansas State University President Richard Myers announces retirement date

Richard Myers speaks to a crowd gathered for a Kansas Board of Regents meeting after being named president of Kansas State University in Manhattan, Kan., Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2016. Myers has been serving as interim president at the university. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Kansas State University President Richard Myers announced he will retire at the end of 2021.

He has been president at the university since 2016.

Myers graduated from Kansas State in 1965 with a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering and joined the Air Force through Kansas State’s ROTC program.

He became a four-star general and was chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff before his appointment at Kansas State.

Myers was born in Kansas City, Missouri and grew up in Merriam. He graduated from Shawnee Mission North High School in 1960.

A statement released Monday did not include a reason for Myers’ retirement.

The Kansas Board of Regents will announce details on the search to replace Myers at a later date