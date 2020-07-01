Kansas State will not expel student over Floyd tweet, university cites 1st Amendment

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Kansas State University will not expel a student over a tweet making fun of George Floyd, the university’s president announced on July 1.

The message from President Richard Myers acknowledged that K-State has to work harder to “address racial and social injustice issues.” However, he stated that he would not expel the student, Jaden McNeil, because, “as a governmental entity, we must operate within the law.”

“There have been many calls for us to expel a student who posted racist messages on social media, and while these messages are disrespectful and abhorrent, we cannot violate the law,” Myers stated.

FOX4 contacted the university to figure out which law Myers was referring to. Public Information Officer Michelle Geering pointed to the first amendment, which guarantees free speech and prevents most government censorship based on content.

McNeil, who tweeted, “Congratulations to George Floyd on being drug free for an entire month!” sparked a wave of backlash from students and staff alike. Myers immediately responded, condemning the tweet and stating that the school was “reviewing their options.”

On Tuesday, June 30, the K-State football team announced a boycott. Players stated that they would refuse to participate in all team activities until administrators create a policy that would allow a student to be expelled for “openly racist, threatening or disrespectful actions.”

“We have resolved that we cannot play, practice or meet until these demands are heard and actions taken. We love Kansas State, but we must stand together and protect all students moving forward,” the players stated in a letter.

Myers, in his most recent letter, included a multi-step plan for students and faculty to “stop hate at K-State and combat racism on our campuses.” Some of the steps include creating an office to field student concerns, creating a working group to address institutional bias, raise enrollment of students of color and increase hiring faculty and staff of color.

