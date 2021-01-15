Kansas Statehouse closes to visitors ahead of inauguration; some lawmakers taking precautions

TOPEKA, Kan. — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly announced that the Kansas Statehouse will close to visitors next week, as security is ramped up ahead of the inauguration of President-Elect Joe Biden.

According to a news release from Kelly’s office, the move comes after a warning from the FBI that armed protests could take place at state capitols across the nation.

“In Kansas, we have information that there is an event planned for 12:00 noon on January 17, 2021. There are also other potential gatherings scheduled for next week including Wednesday, January 20, 2021,” Kelly’s office said.

Kelly’s memo said that visitor access to the statehouse parking garage will be closed and will only be accessible to legislators and staff who have keycard access.

Those who have business before the legislature and the governor’s office will be allowed to enter the building, but will have to have an email showing that they have a meeting on that day or are scheduled to provide testimony before a committee.

The warnings from the FBI and planned protests are enough to make some lawmakers take extra precautions.

Rep. Brett Parker (D-Overland Park) said he’s started carrying pepper spray.

“Hopefully, it’s just $12 or $15 wasted, or I can donate it after the fact, but I think just after watching what happened in Washington D.C. and how frankly unprepared it seemed authorities were there, I just wanted to make sure if there’s any small thing that I could do, that I did so,” he said.

Parker is a public school teacher by trade and said that he has trained for active shooter situations at his job.

“My background as a teacher, I have to say sadly, kind of prepares me for it. It’s something that we’ve definitely practiced in that context, I just didn’t think I’d have to apply it to being a state legislator.”

Rep. Stephanie Clayton (D-Overland Park) said that several lawmakers conceal carry.

“I think that there’s always danger in any workplace. We have a lot of colleagues who carry concealed weapons on both sides of the aisle, and that is not unusual in the Kansas Capitol.”

Clayton said, even with elevated security, Kansas lawmakers will continue to show up work on behalf of their constituents.

“That is why we are here and we’re going to work just the way that our constituents are. We’ve got people that are working in restaurants and grocery stores and convenience stores, things like that where dangerous things can happen too. If they can do it, we certainly can as well,” she said.