Kansas’ statewide stay-at-home order actually only lasts until May 1

TOPEKA, Kan. — The statewide stay-at-home order, which was first set to end on April 19 and then extended to May 3, will now actually end on May 1.

Governor Laura Kelly’s order has been updated to reflect this date.

The confusion comes from a web of legislation that basically says who has the power to do what for how long.

First, the Kansas Executive Department issued a State of Disaster Emergency Proclamation on March 12, which granted the governor temporary additional powers. The order suspended regulatory procedures for state business that would “prevent, hinder or delay in any way necessary action in coping with the disaster,” according to the proclamation. It was signed by Kelly, Secretary of State Scott Schwab and Assistant Secretary of State Garett Roe.

On March 19, Kansas lawmakers voted to extend the state of emergency to May 1. The extension passed unanimously in both the House and the Senate, AP reported. However, it also limited the governor by allowing legislators to review Kelly’s orders and overturn them within days.

Then, Kelly issued the original statewide stay-at-home order on March 28, making Kansas the 23rd state to do so. It was originally set to end on April 19.

Four days before it was set to end, the governor extended the order to May 3. At the time, the number of cases had continued to rise, and predictions stated the peak of the virus’s effect would happen at the end of April.

However, reports claim lawmakers reminded the governor that her order was only effective while emergency powers gave it authority, which are set to end with the state of emergency at the beginning of May.

It’s unclear if lawmakers will vote to extend the state of emergency. However, the Republican-controlled Congress has pushed back against some of Kelly’s orders in favor of a more opened up state. Recent moves in parts of the Kansas City metro, including some leaders shortening stay-at-home orders, suggest some leaders are itching to get the economy moving again.