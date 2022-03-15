TOPEKA, Kan. — Federal and state agriculture officials say avian influenza (HPAI), more commonly called bird flu, has been found in Franklin County in northeast Kansas.

The Kansas Department of Agriculture is stepping in to help prevent the virus from spreading to additional birds.

Avian flu exists naturally in many wild birds. It can be passed along to other birds by contact with an infected bird or ingestion of infected food or water.

Experts say anyone with birds needs to watch them for the following symptoms:

coughing

sneezing or nasal discharge

lack of energy and appetite

decreased water consumption

decreased egg production and/or soft-shelled, misshapen eggs

incoordination

diarrhea

The Kansas Department of Agriculture said anyone who suspects a bird or flock may have avian flu needs to quarantine the birds and area immediately.

Notify a veterinarian of any suspected cases or call the Kansas Division of Animal Health at 833-765-2006.

The state said there is no effective treatment for the disease. Infected animals need to be put down and disposed of properly to prevent the disease from spreading.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.