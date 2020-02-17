Kansas teen killed after striking semi near Perry Lake

MERIDEN, Kan. — A 16-year-old Kansas teen was killed following a two-vehicle crash involving a semi west of Perry Lake.

The crash was reported around 9:30 Sunday morning on Kansas Highway 4, just south of Highway 92, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

The 16-year-old male driver of a 2005 Chrysler Sebring was headed south on K-4 when for an unknown reason he went into oncoming traffic, striking a semi who was headed northbound.

The teen driver was pronounced dead at the scene. He has been identified as Kyler Michael Postma, of Ozawkie, Kansas. He was wearing a seat belt, according to KHP.

The 39-year-old male driver of the semi was reported to have a possible injury, complaining of pain.

KHP is continuing to investigate the crash.