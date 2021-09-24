Kansas to follow CDC recommendation of Pfizer booster

TOPEKA, Kan. — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly said Friday that the state will adopt the recommendation from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention concerning Pfizer booster shots as part of the effort to fight COVID-19.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky ruled Thursday that people 65 and older, nursing home residents and those ages 50 and up who have chronic health problems such as diabetes should be offered a booster once they’re six months past their last Pfizer dose.

Kelly, a Democrat, said in a news release that she has authorized all COVID-19 vaccine providers to begin administering Pfizer booster shots to eligible Kansans as of Friday.

Kelly said the CDC’s announcement “will provide additional protection to the most vulnerable Kansans and our frontline healthcare workers.”