Kansas to move on to next COVID-19 vaccination phases next week

TOPEKA, Kan. — Governor Laura Kelly announced the state will combine Phase 3 and Phase 4, and people who qualify for those phases will be eligible for a vaccine starting next week.

Gov. Kelly says Kansans who fall into the new combined phase will be able to get vaccinated starting March 22.

She expects Kansas to have larger supplies of all three vaccines as soon as next week, including as many as 100,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Kelly says her goal is to have enough vaccine eligible for every Kansan who wants one, and the vaccination process to be open to all adults in the state by the beginning of May.