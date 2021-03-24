Kansas to receive 83,000 fewer Johnson & Johnson vaccines than expected next week

FILE – This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine protects against COVID-19, according to an analysis by U.S. regulators Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, that sets the stage for a final decision on a new and easier-to-use shot to help tame the pandemic. The Food and Drug Administration’s scientists confirmed that overall, it’s about 66% effective and also said J&J’s shot, one that could help speed vaccinations by requiring just one dose instead of two, is safe to use. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)

TOPEKA, Kan. — Kansas will receive 83,500 fewer doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine than it expected next week.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment announced late Wednesday afternoon that it will receive 16,500 doses instead of the estimated 100,000 it expected.

The department says the Johnson & Johnson vaccine supply has been delayed because of production issues. The company said it hopes to ship additional doses next month.

Dr. Lee Norman, Secretary for the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, said Tuesday during a Facebook Live that the the state isn’t relying on Johnson & Johnson shipments.

“We’re not basing any of our planning on a continued high amount of J&J. We kinda feel that we’ll take whatever we can get,” Norman said. “I’m really thankful that it’s a one dose series because the worst case scenario would be that we would get one dose into people and then not have the ability to put in the second dose. At least with J&J that’s not a concern.”

Norman also said that he’s happy the state’s vaccination sites can adjust quickly when the shipments do come in.

Kansas says it will receive a shipment of nearly 48,000 Pfizer vaccines, plus more than 38,000 doses to be used as booster shots. It will also get nearly 28,000 Moderna doses and just as many Moderna booster doses next week.