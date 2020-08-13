Kansas’ top doctor urges school boards to follow health guidance

TOPEKA, Kan. — Twenty-two Kansas lawmakers asked Attorney General, Derek Schmidt, for his legal opinion on Kansas school boards’ ability to set coronavirus-related rules.

In Schmidt’s response, he said local school boards can choose to not follow mandates put in place by both state and county officials. For example, if a county mandates that schools require students and staff to wear face masks, the school board could vote to overrule that mandate. School boards could also be more strict in their rules than what is required by the county or state.

Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) Secretary Lee Norman said he hopes school boards will still follow county health guidance.

“I would hope that people would still listen to public health guidance and do the things that are necessary to prevent infections in their children,” said Dr. Norman.

Norman added that it’s best to lead by example when getting a child to wear a face mask. If the adults are wearing one, the kids will feel comfortable wearing one too. He also recommended trying a few different types of mask to find what the child is most comfortable with.