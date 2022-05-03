TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansans impacted by severe weather in the form of tornadoes, hail and high winds on Friday, April 29 will receive some help from the state government.

The Kansas Department of Revenue and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment have been directed by Governor Laura Kelly to help weather victims by waiving fees associated with birth certificates, marriage certificates and vehicle registrations. This aid is being extended to the residents of Butler, Dickson, Greenwood, Jackson, Jefferson, Marion, Morris, Pottawatomie, Sedgwick, Wabaunsee and Washington Counties.

Last Friday’s storm placed significant emotional and financial burdens on many Kansans. My administration is working to ensure those who lost everything get back on their feet. Gov. Laura Kelly

The KDOR’s Division of Vehicles has also been directed to do the following:

Waive penalties associated with late vehicle registrations

Waive any fees associated with the reprint or replacement of vehicle registration documentation, printed vehicle certificate of titles, driver’s licenses, and/or identification cards

Issue a temporary driver’s license to an applicant who cannot provide valid documentary evidence so long as the applicant provides compelling evidence proving current lawful presence. Any temporary license issued pursuant to this declaration shall be valid for one year.

The KDHE’s Division of Environment will:

Work with County Emergency Managers to process and expedite approvals for Disposal Without Permits for damaged/destroyed structures, debris, and livestock

Waive the state’s tonnage fees at landfills for any disaster debris that are hauled to a landfill for disposal

Make district staff available to help with disposal site locations and approvals

Provide locations for composting if a preferred alternative to landfilling

Finally, the KDOR Secretary, Mark Burghart, has also waived fees that are usually applied to requests for tax documents from previous years for Kansans impacted by the storms. These requests can be made to Sarah Fulton, the KDOR’s records custodian, or by email at sarah.fulton1@ks.gov.