Kansas town installs ‘no phone zone’ signs in school areas

PAOLA, Kan. — A Kansas town south of the Kansas City metro is fighting distracted driving with new road signs.

The Public Works Department installed “No Phone Zone” signs on Tuesday, Feb. 11, as a simple way to remind drivers to put their phones down, according to a Facebook post by the police department.

The idea came from retired city manager Jay Wieland after he attended a conference, the post states.

The signs are not directly enforceable because there is no general law in Kansas against using your phone while driving, the department said in the post. However, there is a law against texting and driving. FOX4 previously reported that distracted drivers can get a $60 ticket.

The Paola Police Department stated in the post that they hope the signs will serve as a simple reminder for drivers to stay alert, especially during busy times during the beginning and end of the school day.

Missouri is currently one of only three states that doesn’t have a law against texting while driving. However, Kansas City Council approved a ban within city limits earlier this year.