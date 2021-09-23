Kansas troopers deploy to Louisiana to offer recovery support

Louisiana residents still reeling from flooding and damage caused by Hurricane Ida are scrambling for food, gas, water and relief from the oppressive heat, Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in New Orleans, La. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

TOPEKA, Kan. — Weeks after Hurricane Ida slammed into the coast of Louisiana, the area is still trying to recover.

Now, more than a dozen members of the Kansas Highway Patrol are heading to Louisiana to help. They will leave for the state on Sept. 25, and will work with as part of an Emergency Management Assistance Compact. The group allows states to send help to other areas during emergencies.

“In times of crisis, Kansans have always stepped up to help out our fellow Americans – and today is no different,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “Today, I deployed Kansas State Troopers to Louisiana to help those struggling in the areas affected by Hurricane Ida. We stand ready to provide relief for the impacted families.”

The KHP will send a total of 16 troopers, plus equipment, to Louisiana. They will be there for 16 days.