Kansas unemployed will now start getting extra $600 federal benefit after state delays

TOPEKA, Kan. — After weeks of delays, the Kansas Department of Labor has started to process claims for an extra $600 in weekly unemployment benefits generated from federal coronavirus stimulus packages.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that Gov. Laura Kelly said the delay in fulfilling claims was due to an error in the department’s processing system. The system has been beset with problems keeping up with the demand.

The website was so overwhelmed, even the person in charge had trouble logging in. After it temporarily stopped working in April, officials said to call in. However, confusion over which number to call and long wait times despite increased staffing left many Kansans frustrated.

The issue is Kansas’ system was built in the 1970s. The state was planning on a massive overhaul when the pandemic hit. Officials said they were working on improvements in the meantime to help ease the issues.

The number of confirmed cases rose Wednesday by 271 to 2,482. Two more died to bring the COVID-19 fatality total to 112.

Infections are likely more numerous, in part because of the state’s low testing rate.