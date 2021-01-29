Kansas unemployment system going offline to fix part of flawed system, renewing frustrations

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — There are new promises to fix the deeply flawed Kansas unemployment system, but with it come new frustrations from those trying to file or awaiting money.

The Kansas Department of Labor will go dark online this weekend. That means no claims can be filed and no checks will be cut.

The move has led to death threats against state workers. While that’s clearly unacceptable, many awaiting desperately needed money said the state must do more to help.

“It’s 2021. They should be a little bit better,” said Robert Riley, who’s awaiting unemployment.

“It’s not there to support anybody, and that’s why this system is failing us,” said Guy Martin, also awaiting unemployment.

Riley and Martin both said they’ve never filed for unemployment benefits until last year, and neither have received money they’re owed for weeks.

“I got online and filled out everything and just said you’ve got to wait a week or whatever, and then the second week I did it. Everything was fine except for I didn’t get paid. Then I get a letter in the mail saying I’m supposed to call because something’s wrong with my application,” Riley said.

For the past month, he’s tried and tried to make that phone call.

“I spent like four days all day calling, but I counted the other day — it was like 225 calls back-to-back and I’ve left messages. I’ve emailed. Nobody answers the phone. It’s a joke,” he said.

The Kansas Department of Labor said this weekend its system to process benefits will go offline for a few days for software upgrades designed to combat massive unemployment fraud issues. It’s a remedy those waiting on checks say feels like too little, too late.

“They just need to get it together, like somebody, somewhere is getting paid for a job that they’re not doing, and if they’re hiring, let me know! I can put people on hold all day long,” Riley said.

KDOL is not doing television interviews because of recent threats it has faced and did not respond to questions FOX4 asked Friday.

The state’s servers will go offline starting Saturday and should come back Tuesday. Anyone filing is supposed to get back pay during that lapse. But with all the issues plaguing the system in the past year, many we spoke with aren’t holding their breath for that and just hope some money starts coming soon.

