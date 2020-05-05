Kansas unemployment woes continue: Some still waiting for help weeks later

LENEXA, Kan. — Nearly two months into the coronavirus crisis, some Kansans are still waiting for an unemployment check.

While the Lenexa company where Barbara Cooney has worked is still up in running, some of the office employees, like her, are currently laid off.

“My other co-workers got sent home to work from home. But since I didn’t have a computer, I worked from the office another week,” Cooney said. “Then there wasn’t enough work coming in because of the virus, so they had to furlough me for two months.”

She’s never needed unemployment assistance before. And since she recently moved back to Kansas from out of the country, with only a few months of work history here, she’s only eligible for the new Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, or PUA, under the federal CARES Act.

“I was thinking there wouldn’t be any drama about having income coming in while I was off work,” she said. “Little did I know there was going to be problems with the computer systems being old and one excuse after the other.”

She applied back on April 7 and has yet to see a dime hit her bank account.

The single mom, who has a son with special needs, is worried she won’t be able to eke by without that money available soon.

“It’s been pretty stressful. The stimulus helped. That’ll pay for this month’s rent. But next month is going to be pretty tricky,” she said.

She’s reached out repeatedly to the Kansas Department of Labor and Gov. Laura Kelly for answers. FOX4 did as well.

The Kansas DOL said in a statement:

“PUA is being developed now. We expect it will be accepting applications around May 12th and paying out around May 25th. Keep in mind, this is a brand new program covering people who have never been covered by unemployment benefits before this. It takes time to create and program these federal programs from the guidelines issued by US DOL.

“Watch our social media and the news. We will be issuing more info and guidance as we get it.”

But Cooney isn’t buying it.

A co-worker with longer employment history is already getting her unemployment benefits, including the extra $600 the CARES Act provides.

“It is not fair to roll out the program and only pay a few people that qualify and leave the rest of us hanging,” Cooney said.

She said if her unemployment money still isn’t deposited after May 25, she’ll risk her own health and safety concerns and look for part-time work to hold her over until her full-time job’s furlough is over in June.