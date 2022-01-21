Kansas updates COVID-19 quarantine travel list

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The travel quarantine list for Kansas has been amended on Friday by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

In the previous update from the KDHE, the state of New York and the city of Washington D.C. were placed on the quarantine list along with the European countries of Andorra, Isle of Man and San Marino. With the latest press release from the KDHE, all of these locations have been removed from the quarantine list with the exception of the country of Aruba, which has now been added.

An unvaccinated individual who has not had COVID-19 within the last 90 days or those that have not received all the recommended vaccine doses, which includes boosters and additional primary shots, should quarantine if they meet the following criteria:

Traveled between Dec. 16 and Jan. 21 to Andorra.

Traveled between Jan. 10 and Jan. 21 to New York and Washington D.C.

Traveled between Jan. 10 and Jan. 21 to Isle of Man and San Marino.

Traveled on or after Jan. 21 to Aruba.

Attendance at any out-of-state or in-state mass gatherings of 500 or more where individuals do not socially distance (6 feet) and wear a mask.

Been on a cruise ship or river cruise on or after March 15, 2020.

The length of quarantining at home after travel to one of the above areas or events is five days after your last exposure with an additional requirement to wear a well-fitting mask indoors and outdoors when around others for an additional five days. If you are unable to wear a mask, the KDHE recommends that you quarantine at home for 10 days.

You should quarantine the day after you return to Kansas or from a mass gathering. If you do not develop symptoms of COVID-19 during the quarantine period then you are released from quarantine. For more information on quarantining procedures, go to the KDHE Isolation and Quarantine FAQ.

Those who have traveled internationally are required by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to test within three days of flights into the U.S. Further information on this and other requirements can be found on the CDC website.

Those who meet the following criteria do not need to quarantine:

You are up to date with your COVID-19 vaccines. This means that you are ages 5 or older and have received all recommended vaccine doses, including boosters and additional primary shots for some immunocompromised people when eligible.

You had confirmed COVID-19 within the last 90 days (meaning you tested positive using a viral test).

The travel quarantine list is updated using a formula to evaluate new cases over a two-week period, then adjusted for population size to provide a case rate per 100,000 population. The provided numbers are then compared to the rate in kansas. Locations with significant risks are added to the list.

For more information on COVID-19, visit the KDHE website at www.kdhe.ks.gov/coronavirus.