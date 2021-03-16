Kansas updates visitation rules for nursing homes with CMS guidelines

FILE – In this Oct. 13, 2020, file photo, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly walks toward a news conference at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. Kansas’ coronavirus positivity rate has climbed above 20%, even as one top GOP lawmaker pushed back against Democratic Gov. Kelly’s call for a statewide mask mandate to curb the spread of COVID-19. (Evert Nelson/The Topeka Capital-Journal via AP, File)

TOPEKA, Kan. — Kansas Governor Laura Kelly along with Laura Howard, Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services secretary, have expanded the rules and recommendations for nursing homes in the state during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A memorandum released by the Federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), in conjunction with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, said that with vaccine rollouts and continued make wearing and social distancing protocols, that visitations would be able to be conducted in different ways.

CMS said that visits can be done in resident rooms, dedicated visitation spaces and outdoor spaces.

“This updated guidance is great news for Kansans with loved ones in long-term care facilities and proof that our efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19 are working,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “While this is another step towards our return to normalcy, I encourage all Kansans to follow the guidance, continue to mask up, and receive the vaccine when it is their turn.”

The guidelines layout recommendations for the different kinds of visitations.

“This new guidance is welcome news because we all recognize the emotional and physical toll being separated has on our seniors,” Howard said.

