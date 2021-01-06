Kansas’ US Rep. Davids calls for Trump’s cabinet to invoke 25th Amendment

OLATHE, KS – NOVEMBER 06: Democratic candidate for Kansas’ 3rd Congressional District Sharice Davids speaks to supporters during an election night party on November 6, 2018 in Olathe, Kansas. Davids defeated incumbent Republican Kevin Yoder. (Photo by Whitney Curtis/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas’ Democratic Rep. Sharice Davids is calling on President Donald Trump’s cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment and oust him from office in his final weeks.

Her remarks come after a day of chaos in Washington D.C. that left four people dead when Trump loyalists violently occupied the Capitol Building for hours Wednesday.

Davids wrote on Twitter that she believes the President should be impeached again, but because of time constraints and “inaction of Senate Republicans,” she is urging Trump’s cabinet to act.

“We will have a new President on January 20th, but we cannot trust Donald Trump to uphold his oath of office over the next 14 days. Our democracy, safety, and security is at stake,” she tweeted.

Davids isn’t the only one who has called for Trump’s removal. Several other Democratic lawmakers and at least one major business group have done the same.

U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota said earlier Wednesday night that she is drafting articles of impeachment. A growing cohort of Democrats have backed the impeachment effort.

“Donald J. Trump should be impeached by the House of Representatives & removed from office by the United States Senate,” Omar tweeted. “We can’t allow him to remain in office, it’s a matter of preserving our Republic and we need to fulfill our oath.”

The 25th Amendment says the vice president and a majority of principal officers of executive departments “or of such other body as Congress” may provide a declaration to Congress that the president “is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office.”

At that point, the vice president would assume the powers of acting president.

The amendment was proposed after the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. It outlines the procedures for replacing the president or vice president in the event of death, removal, resignation or incapacitation.

The amendment was applied during the Watergate scandal in the 1970s. It helped with the process of replacing Spiro Agnew as vice president. It also went into play when Richard Nixon resigned.