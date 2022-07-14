LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — A decorated military veteran said thieves robbed him of 15-16 military medals on Sunday.

Cord Dwigans, a retired U.S. Army staff sergeant, told Kansas Highway Patrol investigators he’d parked his SUV on the side of Interstate 70 near 57th Street in Kansas City, Kansas on Sunday afternoon.

Dwigans said he’d stopped his car when his post traumatic stress syndrome started to act up.

Dwigans, who served nine tours of duty in the Middle East, said he’s been living out of the truck along with his dog. He said he took an ambulance to a Wyandotte County hospital seeking help and by the time he returned, thieves had broken his windows and taken his medals.

Dwigans uses a wheelchair to get around and said he can walk only for short distances. He said the stolen medals include medals for good military conduct, overseas service, and three Army Reserve mobilization awards.

“I looked in the car and everything was gone — all of my Wounded Warrior Project gear. They stole all my medicine. They stole my uniform,” Dwigans said on Thursday. “They took everything. I don’t even have clothes. The VA has been supplying clothes for me.”

Danielle Molder and her partner spotted Dwigans on the roadside and stopped to help. They helped Dwigans get to the hospital on Sunday. Molder said her heart goes out to veterans and she hates seeing them ripped off.

“I pray he gets them back. You can replace them, but it’s not the same as the ones you were presented with. That part of the story is hard,” Molder told FOX4.

Molder said a medals collector in New Jersey has reached out, offering to replace the lost medals as they’re able. Dwigans said administrators at the VA Hospital in Leavenworth are keeping tabs with local pawn shops, in hopes of someone trying to sell the medals.

If you have information that can help get the medals back for Dwigans, please contact the Kansas Highway Patrol.

A GoFundMe page has been started to help Dwigans with his expenses.

