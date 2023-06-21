TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas will no longer enforce its abortion pill reversal law, which is set to go into effect July 1. This comes amid an ongoing legal battle with abortion providers.

Kansas abortion providers, which includes Planned Parenthood Great Plains, filed a lawsuit in state court challenging several restrictions under House Bill 2264, earlier this month. The law would have required physicians to tell women that a drug-induced abortion can be reversed.

According to court documents, abortion providers involved in the case reached an agreement with Attorney General Kris Kobach on Tuesday to not enforce the new law until the court considers abortion provider’s request for a temporary injunction.

Emily Wales, president and CEO, of Planned Parenthood Great Plains responded in a statement to Kansas Capitol Bureau.

“This development offers our providers temporary relief from a new law that would force them to lie to patients with dangerous and misleading information about ‘abortion pill reversal.’ But the long-term work continues to ensure providers always have open and honest conversations with patients and that patients have the information to give accurate and informed consent. Kansans spoke loud and clear about protecting their constitutional right to abortion in the state constitution, and these restrictions directly violate their freedoms and threaten their health and safety.” Emily Wales, president and CEO, Planned Parenthood Great Plains

Attorney General Kris Kobach provided the following statement regarding the abortion reversal law:

“The portions of the act that existed prior to 2023 remain in full effect. The new portions are only temporarily delayed during the first phase of litigation. The parties have agreed that this is the most efficient way to proceed.” Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach

Kansas Capitol Bureau also reached out to the Attorney General’s Office for comment. A new hearing date will be set for August. You can read the full lawsuit filed against the Attorney General’s Office below: