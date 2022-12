JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. — A Johnson County woman faces an involuntary manslaughter charge in the November 2021 death of a 6-year-old child.

Sarah Schweiger, 32, is charged with involuntary manslaughter, two counts first felony possession of fentanyl and methamphetamine, endangering a child under 18, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the Johnson County Courts, the incident took place on November 28th, 2021.

Schweiger’s bond is set at $250,000.