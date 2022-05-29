LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. — A Shawnee, Kansas woman died in a three-vehicle crash in Laclede County late Saturday night.

According to the crash report, the incident happened around 11 p.m. on Highway 32, three miles east of Lebanon, Missouri when a 2017 Ram 1500 cross the center of the roadway, side-swiping a 2021 Ford F350 before striking a 2016 Ford Fiesta head-on.

The passenger of the Ford Fiesta, identified as 28-year-old Mary Gladbach was pronounced dead following the crash.

The driver of the Fiesta of Overland Park and the driver of the Ram of Success, Missouri were both seriously injured and were taken to a nearby hospital.

