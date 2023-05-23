WEST GLACIER, Mont. — A 28-year-old Kansas woman is dead after falling into a gorge at Glacier National Park.

The National Park Service (NPS) announced the woman died Monday after she fell off a rocky overhand into Avalanche Creek. She was swept away into the gorge.

NPS spokeswoman Gina Kerzman said bystanders saw the woman as she passed under a bridge on Trail of the Cedars. The bystanders waded into the water and pulled her out. Some started CPR while others left to notify park rangers.

Kerzman said emergency workers responded but the woman died before they arrived. Rangers recovered the woman’s body from the gorge. Her name has not been released.