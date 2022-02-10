LINWOOD, Kan. — A 39-year-old Linwood, Kansas woman plead guilty Thursday in Leavenworth County for a 2019 burglary incident.

According to court records, the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported burglary at a home near Cantrell Road and K-32.

The person who called the sheriff’s office had found Amber Prince naked lying on the floor of their residence, according to records.

When law enforcement arrived, Prince was hallucinating and rummaging through items that belonged to the owners of the house. She was wearing jewelry that belonged to the residents as well.

Several items in the house were also found broke.

