KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After two years, the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts is ending all COVID-19 restrictions.

Starting Monday, April 4, the venue will no longer require proof of vaccination for admission.

In addition, unless the performing artist or performing arts organization requires masks to be worn by the audience, masks will no longer be required while in the building, though people are encouraged to continue to wear them, according to the Kauffman Center’s website.

For performances scheduled before April 4, proof of vaccination and masking while in Kauffman Center public spaces is still required.

The Kauffman Center said it will continue to monitor the COVID health situation in the Kansas City area and take appropriate precautions as necessary.

If you have symptoms of COVID-19, or do not feel well, the Kauffman Center asks that you please stay home. By entering the Kauffman Center, you agree to the venue’s COVID-19 waiver.