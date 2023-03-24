WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has identified the body that was found by hunters in Wilson County.

A news release from KBI identified the body of Stephanie Willard, 43, of Fredonia.

On March 17, hunters from out-of-state found human remains in rural Wilson County just before 7 p.m., according to the KBI. Investigators say the hunters were roughly a mile south of Coyville, Kansas.

Deputies with the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office arrived and then contacted the KBI for assistance. KBI agents and the Crime Scene Response Team responded.

The KBI says anyone who had contact with Willard in the past three weeks is asked to contact the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME, or the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office at (620) 378-3622.