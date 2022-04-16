COWLEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) has identified and released the name of the woman who shot three Cowley County deputies on Friday afternoon north of Winfield.

The KBI says 32-year-old Andrea Barrow of Arkansas City was shot and killed after she opened fire on deputies trying to remove her from her vehicle during a traffic stop.

Preliminary information indicates that Cowley County deputies received a report of a suspicious vehicle, a black Jeep Liberty, and at 12:10 p.m., deputies radioed they located the vehicle about five miles north of Winfield, parked a quarter-mile west of U.S. Highway 77 on 122nd Rd.

The deputies approached the Jeep and made contact with a female driver. She did not comply with their commands to get out of the vehicle, and when they attempted to remove her, she brandished a handgun, and gunfire was exchanged.

EMS transported the two of the deputies to a Wichita hospital while one was airlifted. One deputy is still in the hospital recovering from his injuries, but is in good condition. The other two deputies involved have been released from the hospital.

The investigation is still ongoing.