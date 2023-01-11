HORTON, Kan. — Several law enforcement agencies are investigating a suspicious death in Brown County, Kansas.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation, Brown County Sheriff’s Office and the Horton Police Department are looking into the death of 56-year-old Gene A. Dunlap, of Horton.

Dunlap was found dead in the attic of his home in Horton by law enforcement.

The sheriff’s office received a call around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10, from a woman requesting help at a home in Horton.

Deputies found Dunlap in the attic where he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The KBI said that an autopsy is scheduled for Thursday and that the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information can call the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME or the sheriff’s office at 785-742-7125. Tips can also be submitted online here.