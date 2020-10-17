KBI investigating after officer is shot and critically hurt in Lyons

LYONS, Kan. — Authorities say a police officer and another man were shot and hurt in central Kansas on Friday afternoon. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says a Lyons police officer was shot after responding to a 911 call just before 4 p.m. from a man who said he had been threatened with a gun.

The bureau says the officer went to a residence and was shot by a 40-year-old man who lived there. Two bystanders who saw the shooting drove the officer to a hospital in their vehicle, he was critically hurt. Additional officers then found a 56-year-old Lyons man outside who had also been shot, he was seriously hurt.

“Two citizens passing by observed the shooting and were brave enough to stick around and help the officer into their vehicle and then rush them to the hospital,” Cory Latham, KBI Special Agent in Charge, told KSN.

KSN reports dozens of officers across multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, Rice County Sheriff’s Office, and Lyons police, responded to the incident.

“I’ve been in law enforcement 20 plus years in Kansas and that’s one thing that I’m really proud about is that law enforcement in our state always comes together in tragic situations but also in general, we had law enforcement agencies from all around this central region, I can’t even begin to name them all, but there was a number here,” Agent Latham said.

The Kansas Highway Patrol’s Special Response Team negotiated the suspected shooter out of his home just after 7 p.m., and the Hutchinson and Reno County Emergency Response Team took him into custody.

The suspect was turned over to KBI agents for questioning. The investigation is ongoing.