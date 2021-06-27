KBI investigating after woman shot and killed by officer in north-central Kansas

PLAINVILLE, Kan. — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is investigating after a 29-year-old woman was killed by an officer after refusing to put down a firearm early Sunday morning in north-central Kansas.

Just before 1 a.m., an officer with the Plainville Police Department arrived at a convenience store where he learned a woman, identified as Nicole Dechant, of Hays, was at the store purchasing food. The officer was aware that Dechant had a misdemeanor warrant for her arrest.

Preliminary information indicates that the officer approached Dechant when she was seated on a curb outside the convenience store. He explained that she would be taken into custody on the warrant.

During the interaction, Dechant reached inside her bag and took out a firearm. The officer then drew his firearm and gave repeated commands for Dechant to put down the gun. Dechant ignored the commands, and the officer fired multiple times striking Dechant. Shots were fired at approximately 1 a.m.

KBI said lifesaving measure were attempted but Dechant was pronounced dead at the scene.

The officer was not injured during the incident.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Plainville, Kansas is located just north of Hays, Kansas.