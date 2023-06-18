TOPEKA, Kan. — The KBI and FBI along with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment and other partners are investigating letters found with white powder sent to Kansas officials.

Approximately 100 letters containing the suspicious white powder have been received across the state of Kansas/

A small sample of letters with powder was sent to a laboratory that specializes in testing biological samples. Preliminary tests indicate the substance is presumptively negative for common biological agents of concern.

There will be more testing conducted on this sample as well as other letters that have been collected, in an effort to determine the components of the substance.

