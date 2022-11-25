MARYSVILLE (KSNT) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a homicide that occurred early Thursday morning.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office requested KBI assistance at about 3:20 a.m. KBI agents and the Crime Scene Response Team responded to the scene.

The investigation indicated that at approximately 2:30 a.m., a 911 call was placed to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office from a male at 1070 Granite Rd. in Marysville, according to the KBI. The man requested medical assistance for his wife. When deputies arrived at the home, they entered and found 57-year-old Jennifer Brown dead from apparent gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

After investigating further, Jennifer Brown’s husband, Gerald L. Brown, was arrested for first-degree murder. He was booked into the Marshall County Jail. Formal charges are pending.

The investigation is ongoing.