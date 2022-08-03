KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation executed a search warrant Wednesday at the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas.

KBI said the search warrant is connected to an ongoing investigation made against certain personnel of the UG.

The Wyandotte County District Attorney’s Office received information, reviewed it and determined an investigation was necessary.

KBI initiated the case on June 23, 2022.

The County Administrator’s Office and the Mayor’s Office are cooperating fully with the investigation.

KBI said the County Administrator’s Office and the Mayor’s Office are cooperating fully with the investigation.

No arrests or charges have been made at this time.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time.

FOX4 has reached out to the Unified Government for a statement.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.