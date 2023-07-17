The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) has issued a statewide Silver Alert for 72-year-old Jerald D. Tuchscherer. Photo provided by KBI.

UPDATE: The Linn County Sheriff’s Office reported Jerald Tuchscherer was located safe in Osage County, Oklahoma Monday. He has been reunited with his family and the Silver Alert has been canceled.

—

MAPLETON, Kan. —The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) has issued a statewide Silver Alert for a missing Linn County man.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help locating 72-year-old Jerald D. Tuchscherer.

Tuchscherer is described as a white man, approximately 6’, weighing around 220 pounds with blue eyes and grey hair. He was last seen at his home in Mapleton, Kansas, around 6 p.m. on Sunday, July 16.

Tuchscherer was last seen wearing grey sweat pants, a blue t-shirt and a black and red flannel. He is likely driving a silver, 2005 Dodge Ram 1500 with Kansas tags reading 061MFZ. The truck is missing the front bumper.

Deputies say Tuchscherer has a heart condition and other medical conditions which may cause confusion.

Anyone who sees Tuchscherer or his vehicle should call 911 immediately. Anyone with more information about his whereabouts should call the Linn County Sheriff’s Office at 913-795-2665.