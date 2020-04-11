KBI warns law enforcement impersonators on the rise in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. — The state of Kansas has recorded an increase in cases of people impersonating law enforcement officials, according to the KBI.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says they’ve identified 10 reports of suspected law enforcement impersonators pulling over Kansas drivers.

In many cases, the impersonator uses emergency lights, but is in a vehicle without official police markings.

The impersonator will usually ask whether the driver’s travel is essential or ask for workplace documentation, according to the KBI.

According to an executive order signed by Governor Laura Kelly, people leaving their homes are not required to carry ID cards.

“No individual leaving their home in order to perform an activity or function allowed under this order shall be required to carry or present any letter, identification card, or other paper proving they are allowed to leave their home.”

If you think you may be the target of an impersonator, the KBI advises you should slow down, turn on your hazard lights and call 911 to confirm that the vehicle following you is an actual law enforcement official.

Anyone who believes they’ve been a victim of an impersonator is encouraged to contact their local police department and file a report as well as notify the KBI. You can make that report online here.