KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Nearly one year after a three-year-old boy almost died while having a seizure for more than 30 minutes, his parents say he’s making a remarkable recovery.

Wesley Garrett is now finding comfort with a favorite hobby.

Playing pool.

For more than six days, Wesley was in a coma at Children’s Mercy Hospital. His parents Beth and Brandon Garrett didn’t know if he was going to live or die.

Fast forward nearly a year later and they say his health is all good



“The amount of progress he’s made since coming out of a coma. since coming out that he’s actually just leaps and bounds better. The speech, the motor skills, everything has been amazing,” Brandon Garrett said.



The difference between January of 2022 and January of 2023 for 3-year-old Wesley Garrett is night and day.



“It’s made us stronger in the end, it’s made us love each other even more because we know we can make it through anything.”



Wesley was playing with his cousins and siblings when he fell and hit his head. He would be fine for the next 20 minutes then he passed out.

He had a seizure for the next 40 minutes as air medics rushed the little boy to Children’s Mercy.

To this day, doctors don’t know what happened, but the Garrett’s know their child is alive.



“Really it’s just day-by-day trying to get through it all,” Beth Garrett said.



