KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Community members said they want a Kansas City, Missouri, police officer off the streets.

FOX4 confirmed through sources this week that Blayne Newton was the officer involved in a shooting where a man and woman died Friday night.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating that case, and it’s important to note details on what led up to the shooting haven’t been released.

FOX4 does know it’s not the first time Newton’s been under investigation for use of force in high-profile cases.

“It just hurts, and something has to be done and something has to be different,” Steve Young, family spokesperson and co-founder of KC LEAP said. “Chief Graves, something has to be done.”

That was the message from some community activists.

“Well, one of the things I’m holding Chief Graves accountable for is that when she took office, she said, ‘mess up, fess up and let’s move forward,’” Pastor Darron Edwards, Pastor of United Believers Community Church.

“Well, there’s been a mess up. There needs to be some fessing up.”

Newton was involved in two other high-profile cases.

He was the officer who shot and killed Donnie Sanders in 2020. Newton said he thought Sanders raised a gun, it turned out Sanders didn’t have a weapon.

The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office did not file charges against the officer, citing a lack of evidence.

Later that same year, an attorney for Deja Stallings identified Newton as the officer who used excessive force on her during her arrest.

Stallings was pregnant, and nearly full-term with her baby.

“And for us to hear his name, and for him to be the one that killed these people, it hurts,” Young said. “Because KCPD hasn’t done anything to protect our community.”

Neither KCPD nor MSHP has confirmed if Newton was involved in Friday’s shooting. FOX4 will continue to follow developments with this investigation.