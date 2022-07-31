KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For the past nine years, Corey’s Network has brought the community together to raise awareness for unsolved murders across the metro.

For the founders, their mission is not just a goal, but it’s incredibly personal, after their son Corey was gunned down in the summer of 2013. His murder went unsolved for more than three years.

Now they hold a vigil in the neighborhood he was killed in every July. The event seeks to give families hope even when that hope seems unattainable.

This year, nearly 700 flyers sat along the roadside as their loved ones continue to fight for justice.

“This is the hardest thing in the world to ever have to do. Please say something. This baby needs justice, we need justice,” said one woman, who lost her 27-year-old daughter to gun violence.

Each of the 680 flyers representing 680 families searching for the answers they deserve.

“For these individuals, the nightmare continues year after year. For us, it continued for three-and-a-half years,” said Michelle Norris, the founder of Corey’s Network.

Norris knows the importance, not just for the families but the community as well.

“People are going to be able to heal and to be able to grow and be able to move forward with their lives,” Norris said.

For the families, it’s an outlet to not only express their continued grief but to be heard.

Latrice Murray lost her 17-year-old son 11 days before his 18th birthday, 13 years later his case is still unsolved. The bottom line is that for far too many people, the pain is still all too real, but that doesn’t mean they’re absent of optimism.

“It’s important for me to be here because I’m a mother that has been victimized by homicide,” said Murray.

“It’s always hope, but it’s sad to see that’s there’s so many, so many over the years,” said Murray.

Corey’s Network hopes through partnerships with KCPD, elected officials and other non-Profits and awareness groups, that one day there will be no more flyers.