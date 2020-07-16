KC Air Show cancels upcoming September dates, sets sights on 2021 show over July 4th weekend

The US Air Force Thunderbirds fly over Los Angeles, California on May 15, 2020 as a salute to frontline COVID-19 workers and first responders. – “America Strong,” to be held in various US cities, recognizes healthcare workers, first responders, military, and other essential personnel on the front lines fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the US Defense Department. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

NEW CENTURY, Kan. — Add the 2020 KC Air Show to the growing list of events getting canceled or postponed due to COVID-19 concerns. The show set for September 5-6 at New Century AirCenter has been pushed to July 3-4, 2021.

The show says that in lieu of the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds headlining this year’s performance, the U.S. Navy Blue Angels will highlight the 2021 show over Independence Day weekend. The performance coincides with the Blue Angels’ 75th anniversary.

If you’ve already purchased tickets, organizers say they’ll be honored in 2021 at the 2020 price.

“In these uncertain times, we can very much appreciate and respect the difficult decision KC Airshow Charities has made with regard to this year’s schedule. While it is unfortunate, we fully support the proactive measures they are taking in the interest of public health and safety of our community,” Chairman Ed Eilert of the Johnson County Board of County Commissioners stated in a release.

“We are looking forward to an exciting show to be presented July 3-4, 2021 and know that it will be well worth the wait.”

The release adds that the Blue Angels will transition from their familiar F/A-18C/D model Hornets they’ve flown since 1986 to larger, louder, more powerful F/A-18E/F Super Hornets.

A majority of the announced 2020 performers, such as the AeroShell Formation Team, P-51 Mustang “By Request”, Rob Holland, the Aftershock Jet Truck and many more, are expected in 2021. Additionally, the Red Bull Air Force, including former Aerobatic World Champion and five-time National Champion and Red Bull Air Racer Kirby Chambliss, the Red Bull Skydiving Team, and Aaron Fitzgerald with the Red Bull Helicopter will perform.

Advance tickets at a discounted price go on sale by Monday, July 20 at 9 a.m. Visit the show’s website, www.KCAirShow.org, for ticket information, frequently asked questions and a full list of confirmed performers.