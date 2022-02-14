KANSAS CITY, Mo. — No lights and no safety is the concern for some people living at Bluestar Crossings Apartments in Kansas City.

Residents tell FOX4 their street and building lights stopped working in December and they have been living in the dark ever since.

“There’s no lights going up the steps, no lights around the building,” said Theressa Watts. “Upstairs, I got to shine my phone before I even go up the steps to even get my key in the lock. It’s just black, dark.”

Theressa Watts has been living at the complex for a year. She says up until the lights went out, she never felt unsafe.

“Now I’m fearful. All around here is just black, dark. People been going into cars, rummaging through cars and stuff,” Watts said. I’m driving home and I’m feeling scared to come home, feeling like, what could happen? Someone come up on me, I can’t see no face cause it’s dark.”

She’s not alone with her frustrations and concerns.

One neighbor said he has contacted management constantly for weeks but still no answers or repairs.

“It’s bad. It’s been months. I ask all the time, then they’ll say, we know about it, we have other people complaining about it too. Well, if you have other people complaining about it? Why won’t y’all fix it?” said the Bluestar resident to FOX4.

That anwser was not pleasing to residents.“They said they had an electrician to come out and look at it, ok, that’s been three weeks ago, no one fixing it, still the same thing. This is my home. I want to feel safe. I like it here, it’s quiet, the lighting is just awful,” Watts said.

FOX4 contacted local management about the concerns. We are still waiting for a response.

