KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The conflict in Ukraine approaches the 30-day mark, as the death toll continues to rise.

People across the globe are concerned this will lead to another war, and potentially, one that would include the use of nuclear weapons. That’s why Pope Francis called on Catholics and Christians everywhere to spend their Friday praying in unison for peace.

Catholics in the Kansas City area complied with the pope’s request, assembling at Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception for a unique prayer service with Ukraine in mind. More than 1,100 Ukrainians have been killed in that conflict thus far. That battle began on Feb. 24 when Russian soldiers were ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin to invade.

“Human efforts, our diplomatic efforts, negotiation and sanctions aren’t going to be enough to resolve this difficult situation,” Bishop James Johnston, who leads the Diocese of Kansas City-St. Joseph, said. “(Prayer) is a reaction and a response to the needs of our world now in this very difficult and dark time.”

Most metro agencies that assist refugees don’t know if Ukrainian people are coming to the metro — or how many would be sent here.

A spokesperson for Della Lamb says that group should know more once plans are made at the federal level. That agency’s spokesperson also said they’re encouraged that Americans seem inclined to help Ukrainian refugees, given the severity of the situation.

“We strive to help them and to open our hearts and our doors to our nations and even our homes to help people who are in trouble,” Bishop Johnston added.

The White House is also pledging a billion dollars to help European nations that are now overcrowded as Ukrainians flee their native land seeking safety.

“God would rather have a peaceful world than a third World War,” Joann Thomas, who attended Friday’s gathering, said. “We should be praying and taking care of everybody — our neighbors.”

“Jesus and Mary were once refugees,” Deacon John Purk, another attendee, said. “Our Lady loves everybody. She loves the communists. She loves people who support democracy and she wants us all to live as brothers and sisters.”

They, along with Pope Francis, hope their prayers for peace are heard — on Earth and above.