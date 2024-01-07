OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The Kansas City area is expected to be in a Winter Weather Advisory starting Monday afternoon into Tuesday.

Cities are now preparing for the snow and some will skip one preventative measure for this storm.

Since it is expected to rain Monday morning, Overland Park and Kansas City have decided not to pre-treat their roads Sunday night. Other area towns have also expressed they are unsure exactly when they will treat roads.

The worry is the salt will get washed away and wasted by the rain.

Overland Park plans to treat and plow streets as the rain turns to snow on Monday. OP says people can help by moving any cars parked on the street for smooth plowing. They advise the public to stay home and if anyone must go out in the snow, leave room for plows on the road.

Kansas City says they plan to begin salting the roads Monday afternoon.