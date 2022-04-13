KANSAS CITY, Mo. — At least three Kansas City-area police department said they’ve been made aware of man who may be impersonating a police officer.

The man’s picture has been posted on several social media accounts.

The posts also say the man is not a police officer or a corrections officer. Posters say he bought his own police car and security equipment to drive around impersonating a police officer. Posts say he is knowns to drive a 2015 Ford Taurus, Dodge Charger, and a Crown Victoria with police lights.

They claim he has told people he works for Oakview Police Department in Missouri, and when questioned, flashes a badge tattoo that is on his left forearm in an effort to get people to believe this story.

The Kansas City, Blue Springs, and Independence police departments each confirm they are aware of the man. So far, the three police departments said they haven’t had any reports of the guy operating in their jurisdictions.

Kansas City police provided the following list of how anyone can easily verify if they are being stopped by an actual officer.

Call 911 to verify that the person stopping you is a police officer.

Turn on your hazard lights and slowly make your way to the nearest populated/well lit area and advise the dispatcher of the location you intend on stopping.

Know your location, which you will want to relay to dispatch. This helps if it is an illegitimate stop and allows the real officers to find you. Landmarks, restaurants, stores and streets are examples to help with your location.

Describe the vehicle stopping you to dispatch to the best of your ability. This can help confirm if this is with a law enforcement agency.

Follow the dispatcher’s directions.

Stay on the phone with the dispatcher until they verify it is a legitimate stop.

Driver who stop and then becomes suspicious of the officer should call 911 immediately and share the same information provided above

It addition, can ask the police officer to see their identification

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.