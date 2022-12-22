KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With the frigid weather, a call to check on older family members and neighbors.

That’s the message from doctors and those who work with seniors.

The Don Bosco Senior Center provides warm meals to nearly 200 older people in the area every day. But on Wednesday, they made sure to deliver frozen meals too since they’ll be closed for the next five days.

With winter rolling into the metro, Anne Miller is on a mission. To deliver meals to those who frequent the Don Bosco Senior Center

“Our folks come to us in time of need,” she said.

“Don’t forget our elderly or disabled people that are going to need help in the next few days,” Miller said.

Some of the seniors she helps don’t have family in the area and without someone checking in on them, the weather can prove to be deadly.

“We had no clue he was suffering. He owned his own home, was in serious disrepair,” Miller said.

Years ago, an older man she worked with fell victim to the elements in his own home.

“Never said a word. He was found after a cold spell, was frozen to death,” Miller said. “He had a good friend checking on him, even the friend did not know he was living without heat.”

She says many seniors are proud and don’t like to ask for help… even if it means living without heat.

Anne is making her first delivery to Jeanette Foreman — a woman recently diagnosed with leukemia. Her husband died a few years ago and her kids live elsewhere.

“They’re just nice people, just wonderful people,” Foreman said.

Still, she’s not worried heading into Thursday, knowing her daughter will regularly check in with her.

“Oh yeah, she’ll call me. But she’s living in Florida,” she said.

She’s thankful for Miller and the others with Don Bosco, knowing they’re making sure she shouldn’t have to leave home during the extreme cold.

God sent them to me, for some reason,” she said.

As Miller heads to her final few deliveries, she hopes others take note, by making sure older neighbors and relatives stay safe.

“The public needs to remember no matter what the weather is, try to take care in advance or the minute you can get out, invite them over,” she said.

