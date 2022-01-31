KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It was a bonus spring day on the last day of January for many.

But since the sunny paradise across the Kansas City area won’t last long, many enjoyed the warm weather while they could Monday.

“Kids wanted to get outside,” said David Johnson, who brought his kids to the park. “It’s a beautiful day.”

For Johnson and his son, it was a nice break from typical January weather in the Midwest.

“It feels wonderful,” Johnson said. “Kids get stuck inside all too often, and then they just run rampant through the house and just create messes. It’s nice to tire them out a little bit.”

But by Wednesday, the sun, nice temperatures and light jackets will disappear. The Kansas City area is expecting measurable snow with some areas picking up more snow than they’ve seen in years.

“It’s a little disorienting, but it’s fun,” said Kyle Waugh, who also brought his kids to the park. “It’s nice to have the variation, one of the things that’s nice about living in the Midwest.”

While families were out enjoying the weather, Kansas City snow plow crews were already preparing for the winter storm. On Tuesday, crews will start pre-treating roads.

“That’s helped with the last few storms, and we know that will help with the storm headed our way,” said Maggie Green, spokesperson for the city.

Green said the MyKCMO app also helps snow plow crews know what streets might’ve been missed; residents can report if their road is excessively snow-packed or dangerously icy. The city said the app may not be activated until later this week depending on how much snow we get.

But up until the weather shifts, many in the KC area plan to enjoy the sunshine while they can.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.