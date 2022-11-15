INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — A metro family is frantically searching for a keepsake accidentally donated to a thrift store.

Andrea Cox and her family cleaned out their garage recently to make room for her mother to live with them while undergoing chemotherapy.

The family just learned that chemo is no longer an option and Cox’s mother moved to hospice.

To help with the heartbreaking situation, Cox looked for a special Build-A-Bear reindeer. She says during better times her mother recorded the song “Skidamarink a dink a dink, Skidamarink a doo, I love you,” and put the voice box into the toy’s foot.

Cox said her mother sang it to her growing up, and also sang it to Cox’s children.

The family says they accidentally donated the stuffed animal to Red Racks with other items they removed from the garage.

“I guess I just didn’t even think and just tossed it in the bag,” Cox said.

Cox says her mother is no longer able to make a new recording.

Since she can’t leave her mother’s side, family friends are searching metro Red Racks locations for the stuffed animal. So far, they haven’t been able to find it.

The reindeer is white with multicolor hooves and antlers, and has a custom voice box in one of its feet.

Cox says they just want the stuffed animal back as a way to remember her mother and her voice.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.